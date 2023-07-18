Having provided a taster with some pictures released last week, Orlando Pirates officially unveiled their new home and away jerseys for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday saying they fuse cutting-edge technical innovation with fashion design.
The Adidas jerseys have been designed by fashion designer Thebe Magugu.
“In step with the zeitgeist, the collaboration marks the latest marriage of performance sportswear and streetwear,” Bucs said.
“Globally the cultural overlap between sport and fashion continues its rise as we see the iconic football jersey used as a creative canvas moving the wearer seamlessly from the pitch to the streets.
“The design partnership sees Pirates championing the best of African design talent and showcasing creative innovation from the continent on a global stage.
“Having grown up in the South African cities of Kimberley and Johannesburg, Magugu draws upon Africa’s storied past, complex present and imagined future. In 2019, he took home the distinguished LVMH Prize for Young Designers, marking the first time a designer from the African continent had won the industry's most prestigious talent prize.
Orlando Pirates officially launch Thebe Magugu-designed jersey
Image: Orlando Pirates/Twitter
“The Orlando Pirates x Thebe Magugu 23/24 range consists of two new designs: a home jersey (black) and an away jersey (pistachio green). Both feature the legendary Orlando Pirates skull and crossbones logo reimagined to incorporate a captivating maze pattern.
“The jersey rounds off with a Thebe Magugu back-neck sign-off and a unique raised crest.
“Crafted from 100% recycled materials, the new jersey merges sustainability with cutting-edge innovation including moisture-wicking AEROREADY and Climalite’s apparel technology. Designed to keep athletes cool and dry, the features effectively manage perspiration distribution and enhance airflow.”
Magugu said the collaboration between sport and fashion design follows a trend.
“Global sport is a phenomenon that will continue to rise. It's fascinating to see other industries align to become a part of it — from music to luxury fashion,” he said.
“My brand is all about exploring and bringing to light unique facets of our history and culture. None has left more of an impact than the legacy of Orlando Pirates, and I am honoured to contribute so significantly to that history.”
“I felt like it was important to hear the Orlando Pirates story before I began designing. A tale of perseverance, fighting against the odds to become one of the most recognised [brands] in global sports.
“This idea of persistence is why I decided to treat the iconic skull logo as a maze — to symbolise the long and winding journey the team has travelled to land them here.”
On the large skull portrayed on the front of the jersey, Pirates said “Magugu wanted to add a confrontational and intimidating edge that communicated power without saying a word”.
The designer added: “The shorts continue the bone and maze motif, referencing the thigh bone, making the whole kit a sort of internal X-Ray.”
Pirates said the “jerseys will be available to purchase from July 27 at 9am online at piratesshop.co.za, Orlando Pirates Shop, at adidas.co.za/pirates or in-store at selected Adidas, and selected retail outlets.”
Pirates wear their new kit officially for the first time in their 2023-24 DStv Premiership opener against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on August 5.
TimesLIVE
