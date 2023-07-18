Women’s section kicks off at Corona Open J-Bay

The Corona Open J-Bay completed two heats of the women’s opening round in clean two-to three-foot waves at Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay on Monday.
After three consecutive lay days on stop No 9 of the World Surf League (WSL) 2023 Championship Tour (CT), the round was called on around midday in hopes of the swell picking up.
It was a beautiful day with offshore conditions, but the sets were inconsistent and slow, forcing organisers to call off the competition for the day after completing two heats.
The crowds came out to support South African Sarah Baum surfing in her first-ever CT event.
Baum was awarded the wild card entry as the highest placed African female on the Challenger Series rankings.
She had to contend with five-time World Champion Carissa Moore (Hawaii) and Lakey Petersen (US), but a quick start gave her the upper hand and she held the lead for the entire heat with two mid-range scores.
It was an agonisingly slow heat, with Moore and Petersen unable to lock in any decent rides, and Baum booked herself a spot in the quarterfinals.
“There was a lot of excitement going into this heat, so I was just trying to contain myself,” Baum said.
“It’s super tricky out there and these girls can get scores in, like, two seconds.
“There was a lot of time left, so I really wanted to do the right things, the right move, and I’m so stoked.
“A heat win like this just makes me believe in myself a lot more.
“I feel like I belong here and this is a huge confidence boost going into the next Challenger Series at the US Open.
“Hopefully I’ll see you back here next year.”
Taking the first spot in the quarterfinals was Gabriela Bryan (Hawaii), who was focused on getting the first score on the board to put Molly Picklum (Australia) and Caitlin Simmers (US) under pressure.
Bryan found the best wave of the day when she whipped out three quick turns for 7.00 points (out of a possible 10) and secured the win, with Simmers and Picklum unable to get another scoring ride.
“I went into that with a solid game plan and when it plays out like that, it feels really good,” Bryan said.
“It’s super important to get this spot in the quarters already and the waves are supposed to get much better.
"It’s the best feeling ever to skip the elimination round.”
The sets were few and far between, with long waiting periods between waves, and organisers put the competition on hold for an hour after the second heat.
After reviewing the conditions, the event was called off for the rest of the day.
The next call will be on Tuesday at 6.55am. — WorldSurfLeague.com
Women’s section kicks off at Corona Open J-Bay
Image: BEATRIZ RYDER/WORLD SURF LEAGUE
