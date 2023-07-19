Chippa United put out a job ad for 'an exceptional left-back'

Chippa United have surprised many by putting out a job advertisement on their social media platforms for “an exceptional left-back”.

Certainly the move is a first from the Eastern Cape club owned by Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi. The onus is always on the club to scout players locally or internationally, sign them from opposition clubs, develop them from their youth structures or hold trials to source new talent or bolster their squads with quality acquisitions.

Chippa put out a statement that read: “Calling all football enthusiasts!

“Chippa United FC is excited to announce we are on lookout for an exceptional left-back to join our esteemed team!”