Junior Boks’ selection pool growing wider, says SA A mentor
Zangqa believes players from second-string outfit will soon be challenging for places in first-choice squad
Newly-appointed SA Schools A head coach and Border Craven Week rugby mentor Lwazi Zangqa says gone are the days when the first-choice SA Schools players had an advantage in being selected for the Junior Springboks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.