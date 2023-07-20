Mosehle joins Queens College as cricket adviser
Just a few weeks after announcing his retirement from professional cricket, former Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Mangaliso Mosehle has been roped in by Queens College as their cricket professional replacing Rowan Richards, who recently joined the Eastern Cape Iinyathi coaching staff...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.