SA amateur Christo Lamprecht one of three co-leaders at British Open

South African amateur Christo Lamprecht and Englishman Tommy Fleetwood set the early pace, and Argentina's Emiliano Grillo made a monster putt to tie them for the clubhouse lead at the British Open on Thursday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

At five-under 66, the trio was one shot ahead of Antoine Rozner of France, Adrian Otaegui of Spain and American Brian Harman, with a pack of big names giving chase at the final Major championship of the year.

Lamprecht, a 22-year-old senior at Georgia Tech, won the Amateur Championship last month not far from Liverpool to qualify for the Open. His round Thursday morning featured seven birdies, including a chip-in from the fairway at the par-four 14th.

Fleetwood, a home-crowd favourite who grew up about 50km from the course, sank three straight birdies at numbers 14-16 — punctuated by a 26-footer at the 16th — to post a four-under 32 on the back nine and tie Lamprecht.