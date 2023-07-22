Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson has spoken about the need for his team to justify the favourites' tag by taking the game to their opponents.
Dlamini warns Banyana of cockiness ahead of World Cup opener against Sweden
Sports reporter
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini wants her teammates to avoid approaching their opening 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup against Sweden on Sunday with some cockiness.
Banyana will meet a Swedish side that is among the big favourites to win the tournament and Dlamini says that Banyana will meet Sweden as African champions should not make them overconfident.
She has urged her teammates to focus on stopping the likes of Stina Blackstenuis, Sofia Jakobsson and Fridolina Rolfo, Sweden's attacking trio that may embarrass Banyana with an avalanche of goals at the Wellington Regional Stadium if they're left unchecked.
“Coming to this World Cup as African champions doesn't mean we must take the past into the present,” warned Dlamini ahead of their game against Sweden.
“This (World Cup) is a different tournament, different players and personnel. We don't know what Sweden will bring.
“Bringing that mentality (of being an African champ) may make one cocky. But understanding that you're here to represent your country is the biggest thing. You put your heart, you pour it out and live your past in the past. We have to focus on the present.”
These are wise words by Dlamini given that Sweden lead a group of European teams considered to be favourites to lift the title in New Zealand and Australia.
Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson has spoken about the need for his team to justify the favourites' tag by taking the game to their opponents.
“You often hear in Sweden, across many sports, 'Yeah, we like being the underdogs and we perform better in that role.' I don't agree with that,” Gerhardsson told reporters ahead of Sunday's game.
“I think we should embrace being favourites — because we've earned it.”
Dlamini says the experience of being part of the Banyana side that played in the 2019 World Cup should help her against Sweden.
“The difference between 2019 and now is the fact that individually I have grown,” she said. “I have learnt from 2019 and there's been so many competition in between that have made us grow as a team.
“Yes, there are newcomers but I'm just grateful to be among this group of players who gained experience from the 2019 World Cup. What is different when it comes to this team is the maturity.
“A lot of us were very young in 2019 and coming into this one we have matured. We know that we need to use our chances and that chance (may) only come once. So we need to use our chances when given and make sure that you keep a clean sheet. When you keep a clean sheet you have high possibilities of winning a game.”
Dlamini admitted that as they get closer to their opening game against Sweden they're beginning to feel the pressure of needing to perform better than they did in France where Desiree Ellis's team lost all three of their group games.
“There's a lot nerves and anxiety in some of the players,” said Dlamini, “It's their first World Cup and we just want to do well in our first game.
“Sweden are a very good team and in order for us to excel we need to bring our A game. We mustn't allow them the passes in between. They're very clinical when it comes to penetrating in between and taking shots at goals.”
African sides have already had mixed results since the World Cup started on Thursday, with Nigeria playing to a 0-0 draw against Canada while Zambia, making their debut, were thrashed 5-0 by 2011 champions, Japan, on Saturday.
After Sunday's game Banyana will face Argentina at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Friday and finish their Group G matches against Italy in Wellington on August 2.
