Heartbreak for brave Banyana as Sweden snatch last-gasp winner

There was heartbreak for brave Banyana Banyana in their 2023 Women’s World Cup opener as tournament dark horses Sweden had to snatch a last-gasp 2-1 win in Wellington, New Zealand on Sunday.

The South Africans now, seemingly unfairly given the fortitude of their display against the third-ranked team in the world at Wellington Regional Stadium, are now under pressure in group G to earn results against 28th-ranked Argentina and 16th-ranked Italy.

But Desiree Ellis’s 54th-ranked side will take much confidence that they can do that and create an upset in the group from a performance where they shocked Sweden by taking a 48th-minute lead through Hildah Magaia.

Fridolina Rolfö equalised courtesy of a defensive error in the 65th, but South Africa appeared headed for a result that would have put them in a strong position to progress to the knockout stages until Amanda Ilestedt’s 90th-minute headed winner.

Ellis somewhat surprisingly started with Kaylin Swart in goal ahead of 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations hero Andile Dlamini.