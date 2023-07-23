×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Dutch Eredivisie team Go Ahead Eagles

By Marc Strydom - 23 July 2023
Mamelodi Sundowns' Grant Kekana makes a challenge in their friendly match against Dutch Eredivisie team Go Ahead Eagles.
Mamelodi Sundowns' Grant Kekana makes a challenge in their friendly match against Dutch Eredivisie team Go Ahead Eagles.
Image: Go Ahead Eagles/Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns notched their first win of their preseason camp in the Netherlands, 1-0 against Eredivisie team Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday. 

Eagles finished 11th in the 18-team Eredivisie in 2022-23.

Downs' win on Sunday followed a 2-2 draw against Belgian Jupiler Pro League team Gent on Friday.

The Brazilians meet two more Eredivisie clubs on their tour — Sparta Rotterdam on Tuesday and NAC Breda on Friday.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwenas says the six-time successive DStv Premiership champions have lined up top-class opposition for their camp because the club is preparing for a tough season where they are set to compete in six competitions.

The Brazilians have been training just outside Amsterdam since their arrival on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Big injury concern for Sundowns as they get good result during preseason camp

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed a big injury setback ahead of the new season as defender Rushine de Reuck is set for another lengthy spell on the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Latest

Latest Videos

CCTV footage captures moment minibus taxis go flying as explosion rocks ...
WATCH | 'We felt the earth shaking': Eyewitness at Joburg explosion