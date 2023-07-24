×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Border Ladies survive late surge from Dames for important win

Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 24 July 2023

Border Ladies head coach Nwabisa Ngxatu says there is plenty to work to do despite her side coming out 31-18 winners after surviving a second-half onslaught from Boland Dames in their Women’s Premier Division rugby match at Police Park on Saturday. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

CCTV footage captures moment minibus taxis go flying as explosion rocks ...
WATCH | 'We felt the earth shaking': Eyewitness at Joburg explosion