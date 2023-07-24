Border Ladies survive late surge from Dames for important win
Border Ladies head coach Nwabisa Ngxatu says there is plenty to work to do despite her side coming out 31-18 winners after surviving a second-half onslaught from Boland Dames in their Women’s Premier Division rugby match at Police Park on Saturday. ..
