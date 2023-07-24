Tatjana Schoenmaker secures spot in world champs 100m breaststroke final

Tatjana Schoenmaker secured her place in the 100m breaststroke final on the second day of the swimming events at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, while young teammate Lara van Niekerk missed out in the heats.

Taking on an impressively strong field, Schoenmaker finished second in her semifinal in 1:05.53 to qualify third-fastest for Tuesday’s final.

Lithuanian 2012 Olympic champion Ruta Meilutytė qualified fastest in 1:05.09, having swum a blisteringly quick 1:04.67 in the morning heats.

“I think because I had such a good swim in the morning I was surprised — I felt good, I was obviously hoping I had a good one, but I think it just took the pressure off [in the semifinal] too,” Schoenmaker said of her semifinal swim.

“It was my fastest time since the Olympics too, so I was very happy with that; that just meant I could enjoy the racing in the semi and the final because I got the time already in the heats — my best time so far in terms of the season.”

On Tuesday’s final, Schoenmaker said: “I could work on a few little things I can change in the final in terms of the small technical things so there’s definitely space for improvement, and then it’s just having a good rest and resting well for tomorrow night.”