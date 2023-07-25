“Known for his flair and creativity, Kapinga has 91 official matches under his belt, with 11 goals and 15 assists.
Orlando Pirates add Lesedi Kapinga to preseason signings
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates have snapped up skilful former Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Lesedi Kapinga on a free transfer.
Pirates said Kapinga, who had a frustrating time battling for game time in his three seasons at Downs after signing for them from Black Leopards in July 2020, signed a three-year deal.
“Orlando Pirates is pleased to announce the signing of Lesedi Kapinga ahead of the 2023-24 season,” Bucs said.
“The 28-year-old attacking midfielder, who recently played for Bafana Bafana in the Cosafa Cup, has put pen to paper on a three-year deal.
“Known for his flair and creativity, Kapinga has 91 official matches under his belt, with 11 goals and 15 assists.
“He will link up with his new teammates this week and has been allocated jersey number 21.”
Kapinga said he wants to get himself back to match sharpness at Pirates.
“I am pleased to join the club,” he said.
“I'm not much of a talker because talk is cheap. All I'm focused on is to start training and working my way back to playing the game I love.”
Kapinga joins new signings at Bucs including Patrick Maswanganyi, Melusi Buthelezi and Katlego Otladisa.
Pirates, who held a preseason camp in Spain, kick off their season with their DStv Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on August 5.
