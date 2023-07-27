Nigeria stun Australia at Women's World Cup

Nigeria produced the first major shock of the Women's World Cup as they stunned Australia 3-2 on Thursday to leave the co-hosts' tournament hopes on thin ice.

Asisat Oshoala volleyed into an open goal in the 72nd minute to seal a deserved win for the Africans after Uchenna Kanu cancelled out Emily van Egmond's opener on the cusp of halftime and Osinachi Ohale nudged Nigeria ahead after the break.

Australia cut the deficit to one goal when Alanna Kennedy nodded home a header in the 10th minute of stoppage time but Nigeria rode out the final seconds to claim one of the finest wins in their history at the global showpiece.

The victory in front of a huge crowd at Lang Park put Nigeria top of group B, level with Canada on four points but ahead on goals scored. The 11-time African champions play eliminated Ireland in their last group match.

The Matildas must beat Olympic champions Canada in the last group match to be assured of making the last 16 at a tournament where they fancied themselves among the chief title threats.