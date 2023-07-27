It was only in the DStv Premiership where Pirates, who finished second but a huge 16 points behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns, struggled for consistent results.
“I'm excited to don the new jersey with my teammates and I'm also excited for the supporters,” said Timm, who was a regular alongside Thabang Monare in the heart of the Bucs' midfield last season.
“I also like the different [away] colour, which is green. It goes with the journey we're looking forward to in the Caf [Champions League]. I think it's the perfect colour to match that type of a tournament.
“Hopefully this season it brings us more and more success.”
Pirates, who held a preseason camp in Spain, kick off their season with their Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on August 5.
WATCH | Orlando Pirates launch jersey at slick event in Sandton
Image: Orlando Pirates/Twitter
Orlando Pirates launched their 2023-24 home and away jerseys in a slick event at Sandton City in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.
The jersey was designed by fashion designer Thebe Magugu. Pirates captain Innocent Maela said he believes the jerseys will be a hit with fans.
“The away jersey, I think the supporters will love it,” Maela said at the event in Mandela Square.
“I think the supporters will be excited to get their hands on the jersey. It's different, it's vibrant.”
Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm said the new kit matches the team's ambitions for the 2023-24 season, where the Buccaneers will be aiming to add more trophies and compete strongly in the DStv Premiership and Caf Champions League.
Bucs ended 2022-23 by capturing the Nedbank Cup to add to the MTN8 they won in November in Spanish coach Jose Riveiro's first campaign in South Africa.
It was only in the DStv Premiership where Pirates, who finished second but a huge 16 points behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns, struggled for consistent results.
“I'm excited to don the new jersey with my teammates and I'm also excited for the supporters,” said Timm, who was a regular alongside Thabang Monare in the heart of the Bucs' midfield last season.
“I also like the different [away] colour, which is green. It goes with the journey we're looking forward to in the Caf [Champions League]. I think it's the perfect colour to match that type of a tournament.
“Hopefully this season it brings us more and more success.”
Pirates, who held a preseason camp in Spain, kick off their season with their Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on August 5.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos