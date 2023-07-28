Football club Prides holding golf day as part of 101-year birthday celebrations
In celebration of 101 years of existence and as a way to sustain their status as one of East London’s oldest football clubs, Braelyn-based Pride of India FC will hold a fundraising golf day at the West Bank Golf Course on Saturday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.