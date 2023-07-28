Organisers of the first Netball World Cup to be held in Africa delivered a vibey opening ceremony inside a packed Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday afternoon.
The show of about 30 minutes was attended by deputy president Paul Mashatile, minister of sport Zizi Kodwa, Netball SA (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane, World Netball president Dame Liz Nicholl and Western Cape premier Alan Winde.
There was a musical performance by Afro-soul and R&B star Presss, who delighted fans.
Before the ceremony, the Silver Ferns of New Zealand had little difficulty as they romped to an impressive 76-27 win over Trinidad and Tobago, while Tonga narrowly beat stubborn Fiji 56-51.
WATCH: How the vibey Netball World Cup opening unfolded
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
In the second matches of the morning session, Australia produced a dominant performance to demolish minnows Zimbabwe 86-30, while Uganda also started their campaign with an impressive 79-37 win over Singapore.
The opening ceremony will be followed by the hugely anticipated match of the day, in which South Africa take on highly unpredictable Wales at 6pm, with the hosts under pressure to start the 2023 tournament on a winning note.
Also scheduled in the evening session are matches between England and Barbados, Jamaica and Sri Lanka, and Malawi and Scotland.
