×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Downs beat NAC Breda to complete their preseason tour to Europe

By TIMESLIVE - 29 July 2023
Mamelodi Sundowns' Grant Kekana makes a challenge in their friendly match against Dutch Eredivisie team Go Ahead Eagles.
Mamelodi Sundowns' Grant Kekana makes a challenge in their friendly match against Dutch Eredivisie team Go Ahead Eagles.
Image: Go Ahead Eagles/ TWITTER

South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns completed their preseason tour in Europe with a 2-1 victory over Dutch club NAC Breda on Friday.

Mosa Lebusa (10th min) and Marcelo Allende (15th min) scored for Sundowns while Boy Kemper pulled one back for Breda in the 59th minute. 

In total, Sundowns played four matches in Netherlands, starting with a 2-2 draw against Gent on July 21; 1-0 win against Go Ahead Eagles on July 23; and a 4-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam on Tuesday.

The six-time successive DStv Premiership champions kick off their season with a league encounter against Sekhukhune United on August 4.

Mamelodi Sundowns thrash Sparta Rotterdam in Netherlands camp

Mamelodi Sundowns got their second preseason friendly win in succession against a Dutch Eredivisie team when they thrashed Sparta Rotterdam 4-1 on ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji