F1 postpones tyre blanket ban until after 2024

Formula One will postpone a much-discussed ban on tyre heating blankets until after the 2024 season, the governing FIA said on Friday.

The proposed ban was aimed at reducing energy consumption and helping the sport reach environmental sustainability targets.

The blankets heat slick tyres for two hours before a session to improve grip when coming out of the pit lane.

The FIA's Formula One Commission, which includes teams, said after a meeting at the Belgian Grand Prix that further tests would be carried out into 2025.

Tests have been carried out this year, with some drivers saying more work was needed.