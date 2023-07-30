Springbok squad to travel to Argentina:
Boks on the chopping block depart for Argentina
There will be at least one more match that will drive Springbok fans to potential despair.
The selection merry-go-round that precedes a Rugby World Cup will continue for next weekend's clash against Argentina in Buenos Aires before some normality is restored in the other two warm-up Tests against Wales and New Zealand.
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber intimated his team should be close to full strength in those two matches as they apply the finishing touches before going into combat in defence of their title.
He has taken 26 players to South America, some potentially returning from the cold.
Just when it looked like the World Cup door was shut on Herschel Jantjies, the scrumhalf appears poised to get a crack next weekend. He last featured as a substitute in a defeat to the All Blacks at Ellis Park last year.
Next weekend's match may also mark the return of Jaden Hendrikse who has recovered from injury and has had compassionate leave after a family bereavement.
He last played in the win over England at Twickenham last year.
Another scrumhalf, Cobus Reinach, who looked off the boil against the Wallabies at Loftus, also made the trip to Argentina's capital, while Grant Williams who was knocked out in the opening minute at Ellis Park stayed behind as he yields to concussion protocols over the coming weeks.
Jantjies isn't the only player finding himself in the Last Chance Saloon before the World Cup squad is named Tuesday week.
Nienaber hinted there will be game time for hooker Joseph Dweba, while others on the periphery and those returning from injury may also get a look in.
“Joseph is going to get minutes, hopefully next week. It is getting everybody back in the mix,” said the coach.
No.8 Evan Roos and utility forward Deon Fourie who last played when they were substitutes against the Wallabies at Loftus, are among the tourists, as is lock Jean Kleyn who is yet to add to his debut Test in Pretoria.
Among the backs André Esterhuizen is likely be entrusted with the No.12 jersey, while wings Makazole Mapimpi and Canan Moodie may also get the opportunity to make a lasting impression.
Forwards Bongi Mbonambi, Lood de Jager, Jasper Wiese and Franco Mostert who all appeared shell-shocked starters against the All Blacks, may all get an opportunity to atone.
With Damian Willemse fully fit and Handré Pollard well on the mend, Elton Jantjies has been released from the squad.
“Many of these players have received some game time in the last few weeks, while a few — such as Jean-Luc [du Preez] and Herschel — could get their first run, and we know how important it is for them to grab this opportunity with both hands.”
The coach explained the need to spread the load. “We must make sure they are match fit and ready, get some game minutes and grind out a win before the World Cup in the three warm-up games.”
His team may have earned a nervy 22-21 win at Ellis Park but it now gives him licence to mix and match a little more.
Though he acknowledges his team has things to fix, drawing them from their comfort zone is part of the challenge.
“The easiest way to get cohesiveness is to get continuity in selection. That is probably where we put the team under pressure,” Nienaber said.
“That takes them out of their rhythm because of the way we chop and change. As we go closer to the World Cup there will be more consistency in selection.”
