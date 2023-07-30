Proteas ‘have to play a lot smarter’, Plummer urges ahead of big Jamaica clash

Norma Plummer has called on her Netball Proteas charges to ‘step up’ in their the crucial Netball World Cup clash against Jamaica at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Sunday.

The Proteas made it two out of two with convincing wins over Wales and minnows Sri Lanka in their opening games on Friday and Saturday but face their toughest test against fourth-ranked Jamaica (6pm SA time).

The result of the match will have a bearing on how far South Africa will go in this tournament as points from the opening round carry through to second group phase, and Plummer said her team need to play smart.

“Sunday is a different game. Playing against Sri Lanka on Saturday was great but they are lower on the rankings. [Now] we have to step up to silver medallists from the Commonwealth Games.