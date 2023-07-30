While their defence stood the test, it was a performance that perhaps, understandably, looked disjointed and lacked in attack after nine changes to the starting line-up.
The Boks did not play with the control or decisiveness one has come to expect.
They conceded too many penalties which served to stymie their attack, while inviting unwanted pressure. They need to clean up their act at the ruck.
This was not a convincing performance by the Boks and if their fans aren't buoyed by this win, they can at least take heart. This is a redoubtable Argentina team.
Though the All Blacks secured a ninth Rugby Championship title after their emphatic win over the Wallabies in Melbourne, this match wasn't quite relegated to the realm of academia .
If there was concern about how the Boks started against the All Blacks, the way they finished here will invite inquest.
The Libbok try gave them a buffer but then standards dropped.
But they also suffered a crushing blow early on.
Scrumhalf Grant Williams who has enjoyed an electrifying season, was knocked out in the opening move of the game when he was charged down. He left the field on a medical cart to much sympathetic applause.
The Boks faced a similar early setback against the All Blacks in Mbombela last year when De Klerk suffered similar misfortune.
In a touch of irony, it was he who replaced Williams. The challenge was deemed fair and Ellis Park voiced its disapproval.
It was in fact Argentina who was awarded a penalty and it was from that favourable field position they later profited when flyhalf Santiago Carreras raised the flags.
Springboks hold on for victory against Argentina
Sports reporter
Image: Masi Losi
The burning question close to 50,000 spectators needed answered was whether their beloved World Champion Springboks are ready for the defence of their title in France later this year.
Defence, is perhaps the operative word, as it was in that department where the Springboks made the most telling statement about their battle readiness for the challenges ahead.
Defence, it is often argued, wins matches, especially at the world's showpiece event, and the Springboks showed their powers of organisation and fortitude to repel what the at times loose Pumas threw at them.
The memories of RWC's past echoed around Ellis Park before the match when members of the 1995, 2007 and 2019 winning teams walked onto the field to rapturous applause.
Keener observers however, would have been enthused by the way the Boks later collectively reprised their acts of 2019 when unremitting defence and the pressure that came with it forced the opposition into folly.
There was no greater example than when Argentina, who had been on the prowl for much of the second half, were punished when a pass made under duress went astray allowing Faf de Klerk and Manie Libbok to pounce decisively.
Image: Masi Losi
Image: Masi Losi
Image: Masi Losi
He repeated the feat from a much more challenging distance in the ninth minute in a half in which the Boks presented the referee too many opportunities to raise a penalising arm.
Though they took a while to settle, the Boks found ways of disrupting the Los Pumas' advance. They made crucial ruck turnovers that helped stunt the visitors' momentum but they grew more comfortable in possession.
No 8 and captain Duane Vermeulen and lock Eben Etzebeth delivered some strong carries into the Argentine defence. Their search for 'soft shoulders' gradually paid dividends.
Willie le Roux, who had a frequent and incisive first receiver, again popped up in that position to deliver another telling final pass to Etzebeth who rid himself of his nearest challenger before dotting down from close range.
Image: Dirk Kotze/ Gallo Images
The Boks were gradually hitting their stride, though not always at full stretch. They mauled with menace for the first time in the 24th minute and from the resultant penalty they secured field position that carried promise.
Another maul was set in motion and this time centre Damian de Allende tellingly joined the fray before peeling off and scoring almost unchallenged. De Allende looked closer to his old self here.
Another thunderous Vermeulen surge brought the game's second casualty when Argentina loose head prop Thomas Gallo.
The Boks carried a 15-9 lead into the break and things turned a little tetchy after the break.
Argentina got their tails up but again the Boks repelled them.
Carreras, who didn't look like missing in the first half, failed to raise the flags twice between halftime and the final quarter.
Libbok made the game safe, just, but there will be concern as Kurt-Lee Arendse also joined Williams in the growing Bok infirmary.
Junior Boks’ selection pool growing wider, says SA A mentor
Scorers
South Africa (15) 22 — Tries: Eben Etzebeth, Damian de Allende, Manie Libbok. Conversions: Manie Libbok (2). Penalty: Libbok
Argentina (9) 21 — Tries: Rodrigo Isro, Gonzalo Betranou. Conversion: Santiago Carreras. Penalties: Carreras (3)
