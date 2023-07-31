×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Sundowns announce new coaching role for Surprise Moriri

By Marc Strydom - 31 July 2023
Surprise Moriri coaching Mamelodi Sundowns' under-23 team in their DStv Diski Shield quarterfinal against Orlando Pirates at Milpark Stadium in July 2022.
Surprise Moriri coaching Mamelodi Sundowns' under-23 team in their DStv Diski Shield quarterfinal against Orlando Pirates at Milpark Stadium in July 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced a new role in their development structure for Surprise Moriri, appointing their former attacking star as under-19 team coach.

Bafana Bafana 2010 World Cup star Moriri coached Downs’ DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) under-23 team last campaign.

Former player Surprise Moriri has been appointed as the new head coach of the Sundowns U-19 team,” Sundowns said.

“During the past season Moriri was coach of Sundowns’ Diski team, which ended fifth on the DDC log.

“The youth and academy structures of Sundowns, which include 13-year-old recruits, are important and part of the development and investment commitments for the future of the club.

“Sundowns will make announcements in due course regarding academy coaches who have been recruited and employed.”

Decorated attacker Moriri turned out for Sundowns from 2004 to 2016.

subscribe

Latest

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji