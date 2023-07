Sundowns announce new coaching role for Surprise Moriri

โ€œDuring the past season Moriri was coach of Sundownsโ€™ Diski team, which ended fifth on the DDC log.

โ€œThe youth and academy structures of Sundowns, which include 13-year-old recruits, are important and part of the development and investment commitments for the future of the club.

โ€œSundowns will make announcements in due course regarding academy coaches who have been recruited and employed.โ€

Decorated attacker Moriri turned out for Sundowns from 2004 to 2016.