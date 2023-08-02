Border players primed to impress at Growthpoint junior squash event
A group of five Border squash players will be out to impress when they compete in the Growthpoint South African Junior Nationals championships in Cape Town later this month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.