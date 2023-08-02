Ellis hails Banyana warriors who ‘never stop fighting’

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said she had “warriors” on the Wellington Regional Stadium field who came from behind and the scores level to beat Italy 3-2 through Thembi Kgatlana’s injury-time winner and reach the Women’s World Cup last 16.

Banyana ended second in group C and meet the Netherlands in the historic first knockout phase World Cup match by a senior South African national team at Sydney Football Ground on Sunday (4am).

The dangerous Kgatlana scored her third World Cup goal, and second in New Zealand, in the 92nd minute but it was Hildah ‘Breadwinner’ Magaia who was player of the match — also scoring her second goal in her debut global showpiece tournament.

In a dramatic game of swinging fortunes Italy led through Arianna Caruso’s 11th-minute penalty but Benedetta Orsi’s own goal levelled the scores in the 32nd.

Magaia — scorer in Banyana’s last-gasp defeat to Sweden in their opener, and of a brace in the final against hosts Morocco when they won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last year — struck South Africa into the lead in the 67th. Caruso headed Italy level in the 74th, then Kgatlana scored the winner in the second minute of 11 of referee’s optional time.