“I don’t think anyone thought that we would get this far,” Swart said. “I mean, one loss, a draw and now we have won.
“We are also shocked. But we also knew what we are capable of. It does make it sweeter, but it also shows that with hard work, and if we block out the noise and we focus on ourselves [we can achieve a lot].
“The chemistry we have, and the team building exercises we took part in helped us a lot. When we get onto the field, you can sense that energy and we knew what we came here to do.
“For us to achieve that goal, it’s huge. Now we just have to look forward to the next one, and really hope we put out an even better performance. I am just so proud of my girls, we really fought.”
Swart rose through the disappointment of 2010 to play in the US and become an African champion. Her earlier challenges helped her become mentally stronger. Now, she has her biggest Test to date — rising above the criticism she has endured to make more history with Banyana.
“It’s an incredible feeling. I am even stumbling my words because I can’t believe it,” she said of Banyana's progression to the round of 16.
“It’s going to take a bit of time for me to realise what we did. For this generation to be the one that makes history, in my 28 years of life I would have never thought this would happen, but we are living our dreams right now.
“The fact that we made history is an incredible feeling. I hope the nation really sees that we are capable of achieving these things.”
Banyana keeper Kaylin Swart no stranger to criticism, but soldiers on
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Kaylin Swart is used to being the face of adversity. At just 15, Swart had to carry the shame of South Africa’s failure at the 2010 Under-17 Fifa Women’s World Cup.
The country’s poor investment in the women’s game was rudely exposed when Banyana conceded 17 goals in three games at the global showpiece. Swart was in goal for all three games.
The 28-year-old was also in goal for all three Banyana Banyana games when the team made history by becoming the first South African senior national team to advance to the knockout stage of a World Cup. Banyana take on Netherlands in the last 16 at Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday (4am South African time).
“The pressure was on us and we felt it from day one since we got here but we really showed that with hard work and putting our minds at ease within the group, we are capable,” Swart said.
“We have the talent. We have the professionalism to go through tournaments like this. Yes, Wafcon [Women’s Africa Cup of Nations] was an achievement but the World Cup is a totally different ball game.”
Swart hasn’t been able to fully bask in the moment because she has been the easy scapegoat of the team’s shortcomings.
Stepping into the gloves of the reigning best goalkeeper on the continent, Swart always had a tough act to follow in place of Andile Dlamini whose heroics helped Banyana win the Wafcon in Morocco. Swart is deputising at the World Cup for Dlamini, who is recovering from a lengthy injury.
Swart's struggles with aerial balls and inability to command the box has helped to intensify the voices calling for Dlamini, but coach Desiree Ellis has backed her. In the 3-2 win over Italy to secure passage into the knockout stage, Swart overcame an early penalty to make a handful of good saves that kept Banyana in the match.
“I don’t think anyone thought that we would get this far,” Swart said. “I mean, one loss, a draw and now we have won.
“We are also shocked. But we also knew what we are capable of. It does make it sweeter, but it also shows that with hard work, and if we block out the noise and we focus on ourselves [we can achieve a lot].
“The chemistry we have, and the team building exercises we took part in helped us a lot. When we get onto the field, you can sense that energy and we knew what we came here to do.
“For us to achieve that goal, it’s huge. Now we just have to look forward to the next one, and really hope we put out an even better performance. I am just so proud of my girls, we really fought.”
Swart rose through the disappointment of 2010 to play in the US and become an African champion. Her earlier challenges helped her become mentally stronger. Now, she has her biggest Test to date — rising above the criticism she has endured to make more history with Banyana.
“It’s an incredible feeling. I am even stumbling my words because I can’t believe it,” she said of Banyana's progression to the round of 16.
“It’s going to take a bit of time for me to realise what we did. For this generation to be the one that makes history, in my 28 years of life I would have never thought this would happen, but we are living our dreams right now.
“The fact that we made history is an incredible feeling. I hope the nation really sees that we are capable of achieving these things.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos