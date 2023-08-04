“The newly formed competition will be played over four weeks with the group stage matches beginning on October 20. The final will be played on November 11,” Safa said.
Sundowns part of eight teams to get African Super League off the ground
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns have been confirmed as one of the eight teams that will take part in the inaugural African Super League.
The four-week tournament is set to start in October, the South African Football Association (Safa) said on Friday.
The prestigious and apparently lucrative tournament will feature Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Wydad Athletic of Morocco, Tunisia’s Esperance, TP Mazembe of Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria’s Enyimba Football Club, Simba Sports Club from Tanzania, Petro de Luanda from Angola and Sundowns.
“The newly formed competition will be played over four weeks with the group stage matches beginning on October 20. The final will be played on November 11,” Safa said.
“A delegation from Caf visited South Africa this week to conduct a venue inspection and ascertain the state of readiness before Mamelodi Sundowns’ home matches.
“The official draw for the inaugural tournament is scheduled for early September."
The Super League idea was initially mooted in Europe but hit a wall after backlash from various clubs and their supporters.
In Africa, the tournament is being driven by Caf and Fifa and it's seen by some as something that will benefit a few elite clubs but not the sport as a whole on the continent.
