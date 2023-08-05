For a moment, England coach Jess Thirlby was lost for words.
Asked to reflect on her team’s stunning performance when they beat champions New Zealand, 46-40, in a see-saw semifinal on Saturday, Thirlby spoke of raw emotions of satisfaction.
Her emotions were understandable because it is the first time the English Roses have reached a Netball World Cup final and they will take on the winner of the other semifinal between Jamaica and Australia who play later.
“I am very proud, I am a little bit overwhelmed with what the team has been able to do and to win a game in this way is the most satisfying feeling,” said Thirlby.
Stunning England overpower New Zealand to secure spot in Netball World Cup final
Image: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix
“I have never questioned our capability on the court from a technical and tactical point of view. The journey we have been on is how to manage momentum in games against teams that are playing their best.
“We have certainly learnt a lot from performances coming into the tournament. I thought New Zealand we excellent. They did what we kind of expected and maybe we kind of struggled at times to overcome that and mentally we stayed with it.
“To win the game of this nature with a difference of six just tells you that you have to stay in the game and it opened up in attack. Defence got what they needed and that is really satisfying.”
Losing coach Noeline Taurua said they lost the game in the final quarter after the first three quarters ended with the two teams tied.
“I thought we were under tremendous pressure throughout the game, from the top of my head I think probably things started to fall apart in the last six to seven minutes.”
Tearful captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said they are devastated at not having the opportunity to defend their title.
“It is really devastating for us and we are feeling heartbroken. Especially knowing that we were in it for three quarters where we stood out. I thought that we had our chances as well, I guess it is the way it goes and we have to get up on Sunday and find a way.”
Such was the intensity of this match that the scores were tied after three quarters with England puling away in the late stages in sensational fashion for their first final.
