Banyana’s World Cup dream ended by clinical Dutch
Banyana Banyana had plenty of fight and displayed the quality of African champions, but ultimately the Netherlands were just too precise and powerful to run out 2-0 winners in their 2023 Women's World Cup last-16 clash at Sydney Football Stadium.
Jill Roord headed a ninth-minute opener from a corner in the game played from 4am South Africa time, and Lineth Beerentseyn struck past the fumble of Banyana keeper Kaylin Swart in the 64th.
South Africa, and especially the superb Thembi Kgatlana and skilful playmaker Linda Motlhalo, had plenty of running and bravely went toe to toe with the 2017 European champions. The Dutch were ultimately classy and clinical, and constricted the life out of a fighting Banyana.
Still, South Africa could hardly, as the clear underdogs against the 2019 losing finalists against the US, who had topped the Americans winning group E undefeated, afford a goalkeeping error when still in the game at a goal down, let alone a double injury blow in the first half.
Banyana have punched above the weight of their 54th ranking at their second World Cup, and, while ninth-ranked Netherlands controlled the important passages of play in Sydney, South Africa still gave the Europeans plenty of nervous moments.
From the start of the first half, the Dutch outmuscled the South Africans in midfield and Banyana had to work hard to contain their strong running.
Yet, even with the huge blow of Jermaine Seoposenwe (30th) and Bambanani Mbane (42nd) limping off before the break, the African champions held their own. Banyana ended the half the stronger team, pushing for an equaliser.
Holland opened the scoring via a training ground corner, Sherida Spitse drilling in from the right for Victoria Pelova to head a save from Swart, Roord able to head in the rebound on the goal line.
Seoposenwe, such an important and intelligent foil in the tournament in the front line to Hildah Magaia and Kgatlana, limped off injured, replaced by Wendy Shongwe.
The South Africans settled and Kgatlana had three excellent opportunities where she forced saves by goalkeeper Daphne van Donselaar. The Racing Louisville player was full of running and a handful for the 90 minutes and after one such foray cut in and struck for Van Donselaar to make the stop in the 35th.
Banyana keeper Kaylin Swart held Esmee Brugts’ drive a minute later.
Mbane went over her ankle in a challenge on Dutch danger playmaker Lieke Martens and was stretchered off, replaced by Tiisetso Makhubela.
Kgatlana had two huge opportunities before the break. Motlhalo put the pacy attacker through one-on-one with Van Donselaar, who stopped with her legs.
In added time Kaylin Swart distributed to pick out Kgatlana, who, via the pass and return chip of Motlhalo, was again through, Van Donselaar again stopping with her legs.
Nine minutes back from the break 2017 Uefa women’s player of the year Martens had a goal ruled offside by VAR. Banyana were being pressed back by the raised tempo, movement and precision of the Dutch.
Martens chested and played a quality pass through for Beerentseyn whose strike was close to Swart and should have been held, but went through the South African keeper’s arms and into the net.
Still the South Africans did not let their heads dropped and fought. Magaia crossed from the left for Kgatlana to control and tee up Motlhalo, who forced a fingertip stop from Van Donselaar.
Kgatlana forced yet another stop from the keeper in added time.