Banyana’s World Cup dream ended by clinical Dutch

Banyana Banyana had plenty of fight and displayed the quality of African champions, but ultimately the Netherlands were just too precise and powerful to run out 2-0 winners in their 2023 Women's World Cup last-16 clash at Sydney Football Stadium.

Jill Roord headed a ninth-minute opener from a corner in the game played from 4am South Africa time, and Lineth Beerentseyn struck past the fumble of Banyana keeper Kaylin Swart in the 64th.

South Africa, and especially the superb Thembi Kgatlana and skilful playmaker Linda Motlhalo, had plenty of running and bravely went toe to toe with the 2017 European champions. The Dutch were ultimately classy and clinical, and constricted the life out of a fighting Banyana.

Still, South Africa could hardly, as the clear underdogs against the 2019 losing finalists against the US, who had topped the Americans winning group E undefeated, afford a goalkeeping error when still in the game at a goal down, let alone a double injury blow in the first half.