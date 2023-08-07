“We deal with 20 fantastic football players [who are fit] and I think it’s better to speak about them.”
Orlando Pirates have 16 players not available: Jose Riveiro
Image: EJ Langner/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says he has 16 players not available but true to form would not disclose who is out or what the nature of their injuries are, or give an idea when he expects key performers such as Thembinkosi Lorch back in action.
Riveiro has made it a controversial policy in his post-match press conferences to not discuss players out through injury or give details on their prognosis.
After a 1-0 opening DStv Premiership defeat to Stellenbosch FC on Saturday night, where the coach complained of the state of the pitch at Danie Craven Stadium but said he was happy with the overall performance, he disclosed his playing squad has more than a dozen players out injured.
Bucs meet Royal AM at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.
“We had 16 absences. They are coming,” Riveiro said.
“I am not the one to speak about the health of my players. I am used to saying this in Joburg because this question always comes in the end of the [post-match] press conference.
Dstv Premiership | Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FC | Goals and Highlights.
“We deal with 20 fantastic football players [who are fit] and I think it’s better to speak about them.”
Pressed on the need to inform the public and team’s supporters on the status of injured players, Riveiro refused, saying: “Why, because you want it?
“I don’t speak about the health of my players. It’s not going to change. I’m not allowed to. It’s medical information, it’s private — you should have a look at the laws.”
Riveiro also does not speak about individual players. He was asked about his new signings who played on Saturday — Patrick Maswanganyi who started at striker, and Katlego Otladisa, who replaced him in the 63rd minute of a match settled by Antonio van Wyk’s strike in the 42nd.
“Patrick did well, as usual. He was consistent in preseason, scoring three goals in difficult matches. He’s an interesting player. But I’m speaking about individuals [now] — no, that’s all.”
Pressed on the issue that the public deserves information, the coach continued: “I was happy with both [Maswanganyi and Otladisa]. They are the fresh, new players in the group.
“Katlego is also an attractive player to see him play football. And little by little they are becoming integrated into what we want to do as a collective.”
Apart from Lorch, Nigerian centreback Olisah Ndah is another player believed to be on Pirates’ injury list.
Riveiro has disclosed that some of the clubs’ signings have arrived in varied states of fitness and joined the preseason at different stages, so are not match fit.
