“When things are like this [a 0-0 draw] it's a disappointment, but at the same time we need to be mentally strong going forward because we can't dwell much on the setback. We have to change things around and be positive.
“I think with the four players [Edson Castillo, Given Msimango, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Ranga Chivaviro] that started today, with [Tebogo] Potsane and Mduduzi Mdantsane coming in [off the bench], the combination was very good.
“When you look at Edson Castillo who's never played in South Africa, you see so much quality in him, so much intelligence in terms of how he manages the game in possession and out of possession.
“I think the future looks very bright for the club in terms of the quality of players we have.”
Ntseki said the point gained against Chippa will give Chiefs confidence going into their fixture against champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Wednesday.
Sundowns' coaches, including head coach Rulani Mokwena, were at Moses Mabhida Stadium to watch Chiefs after they opened the season with a 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United in Polokwane on Friday.
‘The future looks bright,’ Kaizer Chiefs coach Ntseki says of club’s signings
Sports reporter
Image: DARREN STEWART/ GALLO IMAGES
Kaizer Chiefs' new head coach Molefi Ntseki was satisfied with the performance of the club's new signings in his team's underwhelming 0-0 draw in the opening DStv Premiership tie against Chippa United in Durban on Sunday.
Amakhosi struggled to create scoring opportunities but their passing and administering of the ball was slightly better than the Gqeberha outfit, which also had a new coach in Morgan Mammila in the dugout.
“I think what we did towards the end of last season was what you call a squad audit. In that a few players were recruited long before the end of the season, looking ahead to the new season,” Ntseki said.
“We had to beef up and strengthen the team. The new players we brought to the team are quality players. I think we've done a good profile on them and that's why you see some of them play today.
“I must say they did very well. You can see that we did not make a mistake bringing these players into the team. The only thing is for us to make sure they gel and understand that every game we play has to be a win.
“When things are like this [a 0-0 draw] it's a disappointment, but at the same time we need to be mentally strong going forward because we can't dwell much on the setback. We have to change things around and be positive.
“I think with the four players [Edson Castillo, Given Msimango, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Ranga Chivaviro] that started today, with [Tebogo] Potsane and Mduduzi Mdantsane coming in [off the bench], the combination was very good.
“When you look at Edson Castillo who's never played in South Africa, you see so much quality in him, so much intelligence in terms of how he manages the game in possession and out of possession.
“I think the future looks very bright for the club in terms of the quality of players we have.”
Ntseki said the point gained against Chippa will give Chiefs confidence going into their fixture against champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Wednesday.
Sundowns' coaches, including head coach Rulani Mokwena, were at Moses Mabhida Stadium to watch Chiefs after they opened the season with a 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United in Polokwane on Friday.
Ntseki was asked if Chiefs' players have the quality and mentality to face a Sundowns team that beat them 4-0 with new coach Arthur Zwane early last season at Loftus.
“We all know it's a big game,” the former Bafana Bafana coach said.
“Even our players know it's a big game and we're all looking forward to a good performance with good results. That's what is important for us now to say mentally we're ready and tactically we're going to work on the strengths and weaknesses of our opponents and then look at what our best qualities are.”
Ntseki encouraged supporters to stay positive as he feels the results will come given the new players they have signed.
“The disappointment has been too long and we might be looking to be under pressure currently because of what we've been experiencing in the past. But we're looking forward to do our best and to give back to the supporters.
'It's a new chapter:' Ntseki hopes not to be judged on Chiefs' past failures as Mmodi ruled out for Chippa
“When you look at the numbers [of supporters] we had today [Sunday], they were looking forward to the team winning this game because we last won a game, I think, seven games ago. We're fully aware we need to make our supporters happy.
“The reality is that we have new players, new technical team and we're working very hard to produce good performances. Good performances will give us good results.
“Unfortunately we cannot just say we're going to win all the games because we've got competitors, teams and coaches that are also preparing for us. In our preparation we're all looking forward to turn things around.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos