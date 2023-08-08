Eve of World Cup squad reveal dealt cruel blows to the Boks

The eve of the Springbok squad announcement for the Rugby World Cup was cruel to the defending champions.

They were robbed the services of three World Cup winners for this year's edition that kicks off in France next month. Injuries to centre Lukhanyo Am and lock Lood de Jager came as late setbacks in the build-up and during last weekend's Test against Argentina, while flyhalf Handré Pollard lost his race to regain his fitness in time for the announcement on Tuesday.

Am suffered a knee injury, De Jager has a chest injury, while Pollard, injured on duty for Leicester, is struggling to overcome a calf injury.

Utility back Deon Fourie, lock Jean Kleyn and flank Marco van Staden, who were perhaps on the fringes of World Cup selection, all cracked the nod.

There was no room however for prop Thomas du Toit, hooker Joseph Dweba, flank Jean-Luc du Preez, No.8 Evan Roos and prop Gerhard Steenekamp.

Despite the loss of three World Cup-winners the squad is still vastly experienced with flanks Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit, props Frans Malherbe and Trevor Nyakane, lock Eben Etzebeth, No.8 Duane Vemeulen, centres Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel and fullback Willie le Roux all returning for their third tournament.

“It is not ideal when someone gets injured,” sighed coach Jacques Nienaber. “It is never a positive.

“It is unfortunate. But we look at the glass half-full,” said Nienaber in relation to the opportunity it created for others.

“The quality and depth in this squad made the selections difficult.”

The coach explained that with Pollard injured scrumhalf Faf de Klerk will be the third-choice flyhalf. “Willie ([le Roux] also played flyhalf at club level. Also Cheslin [Kolbe] is an option.”

Nienaber also addressed the prickly matter of goal-kicking with their long-time go-to flyhalf injured. “Against Ireland we missed a few last year, but against France we used three kickers and we kicked seven from seven.

“Last weekend Manie [Libbok] came back strong and it showed his mental strength,” Nienaber said.

The coach said Pollard, Am, Du Preez, Du Toit and Dweba will be travelling with the squad to Wales on Saturday and continue to train with the group. They will be the first players called on in the event of injury.

The Boks start their World Cup campaign against Scotland in Marseille on September 10. The tournament kicks off two days earlier when hosts France play New Zealand in Paris.

Springbok World Cup squad

Backs — Willie le Roux, Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, André Esterhuizen, Damian de Allende, Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams, Cobus Reinach.

Forwards — Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (captain), Marco van Staden, Deon Fourie, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Jean Kleyn, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Vincent Koch, Trevor Nyakane, Steven Kitshoff, Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi.