Amakhosi’s fickle fans have already started to show signs of irritation at Ranga Chivaviro as, unhappy with the new striker's performance, they called for him to be substituted in the first half on Wednesday.
Though it’s still early in the season, it appears the signings Sundowns made ahead of the new campaign have made them even stronger than the combination that cantered to their sixth league title in 2022-23, with a 16-point gap over second-placed Orlando Pirates.
Newbies such as Thapelo Maseko and Brazilian Ribeiro Costa have fitted in the Downs’ system like a glove on the hand, and it appears the integration of the signings in their preseason camp in the Netherlands was conducted with surgical precision.
The two new stars, who both shone in their opening 2-1 win away to Sekhukhune United last week, were on song again against Amakhosi.
Ribeiro Costa has two goals in as many games while Maseko gave Bafana Bafana right-back Reeve Frosler a tough time on Sundowns’ left side of attack.
Brandon Peterson howler gifts Sundowns win over Chiefs
Howlers by Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson and new signing Edson Castillo helped Mamelodi Sundowns edge the Soweto giants 2-1 in their DStv Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday.
Lucas Ribeiro Costa (21st minute) and Neo Maema (90th) scored in each half for Sundowns as they continue their strong start towards winning the league title for a record-extending seventh time in a row.
Ashley du Preez (84th) had found the equaliser before Peterson’s schoolboy mistake gave Rulani Mokwena his second win against Chiefs since he became a solo head coach of Sundowns.
Chiefs have only managed a point in their opening two matches, from their draw against Chippa United in Durban on Sunday.
While it’s still early into the season, this result will pile more pressure on new Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki and some of the new playing personnel.
For Chiefs, there is still much work to do to get to the level where they can compete pound for pound with a team like Sundowns.
Chiefs played too deep in the first half and allowed Downs to walk all over them.
Even Ntseki’s starting line-up gave away that the plan would be conservative, as the former Bafana coach fielded three defensive midfielders — Yusuf Maart, Castillo and Siyethemba Sithebe.
Amakhosi’s attack in the opening half was non-existent as the Soweto giants did not manage a shot at Masandawana’s goal.
Their plan to keep Downs’ dangerous attackers at bay worked until the 21st minute when Costa opened the scoring.
The goal came from a Chiefs mistake after Castillo made backward pass that was intercepted by Peter Shalulile, who set up the Brazilian for a cool finish.
‘The future looks bright,’ Kaizer Chiefs coach Ntseki says of club’s signings
While Sundowns continued to boss the game in the second half, Chiefs looked better than in the opening 45 minutes.
They started to threaten Sundowns’ goal and had a few moments where they looked threatening, thanks to some of the second-half changes by Ntseki.
The coach brought on Sabelo Radebe and Tebogo Potsane for Sithebe and Pule Mmodi.
Those changes were effective as Potsane’s long-range shot into the box was finished off by Du Preez at close range.
Ingle Singh, founding member of Chiefs and Sundowns, dies
However, terrible goalkeeping by Peterson helped Sundowns secure maximum points at Lucas Moripe Stadium, as the shot-stopper let an easy first-time shot by Maema slip through his hands.
It does not get easier for Ntseki and his men as they face a daunting trip to Cape Town City for their MTN8 quarterfinal on Sunday (3pm).
