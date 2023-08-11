×

Sport

Dream Team rule Women’s Day competition

By Dispatch Reporter - 11 August 2023

The East London Central LFA hosted the Inaugural Star Bakeries-sponsored Women’s Day Football Cup competition at the North End Stadium on Wednesday, paying tribute to Banyana Banyana for reaching the last 16 at the World Cup tournament...

