Sport

Jaden Hendrikse’s World Cup selection gives comfort after father’s death

‘I’m sure his dad is smiling in heaven’, says Boks’ mother Joleen

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 11 August 2023

Springbok Jaden Hendrikse’s news of his Rugby World Cup selection was a wonderful surprise for his family as well as a comfort, after the scrumhalf’s father and mentor, Brian, died a month ago...

