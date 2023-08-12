Sundowns eliminate 10-man Swallows from MTN8 at Lucas Moripe Stadium

Swallows, on the other hand, relied on the counter after losing Jali and the result of that was the visitors having no shot on target in the first 45 minutes as all they were concerned about was stopping Sundowns from opening the score.
Swallows, however, didn’t have to do much defending as Sundowns players often ruined their chances without anyone challenging them.
The game turned for the better in the second stanza as Sundowns started to play with more precision and direction. Zwane was the beneficiary of Sundowns' slick attack, this time fed by Costa to open the scoring just three minutes into the second stanza.
Maseko was also unlucky to see his low shot missing the Swallows net by a few inches as Sundowns continued to push for more goals after gaining the lead.
Immediately after that attempt Maseko was stretchered off the field injured, forcing Mokwena to bring on Lesiba Nku, a former Marumo Gallants player. Maseko's exit coincided with Sundowns taking their foot off the pedal.
There was just one team that attacked in this match. Swallows had no capacity nor idea on how to break away from their own half. Stats showed that Swallows only had one shot on target from three attempts the entire match.
That this happened in a cup tie is quite horrific for Komphela’s side which is yet to win a match in three attempts this season.
Seeing that Swallows posed no threat, Mokwena gave central defender Bathusi Aubaas a licence to join the attack when they had the ball. But in the end Sundowns failed to capitalise on their chances despite dominating in both halves.
Sundowns had 16 attempts and had only seven on target. That they scored only one goal will give Mokwena sleepless nights as he tries to figure out how they can turn their advantage into scoring more goals.
But having won all three of their matches in the 2023-2024 campaign Mokwena will sleep better than Komphela seeing his side is in the semifinals of this competition.
Sundowns eliminate 10-man Swallows from MTN8 at Lucas Moripe Stadium
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
There was nothing adventurous, wafa wafa or do-or-die about this match.
If anything, it was an unwatchable and scrappy affair, especially in the first half, where the hosts only managed their first shot on target on the stroke of halftime as they marched on to claim a 1-0 win at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville
Luckily for a few home fans who bothered to attend, things slightly changed for the better after they took the lead early after the restart.
That the delay in seeing the only goal of the match occurred despite Moroka Swallows playing the better part of the first half with 10 men after the early ejection of Andile Jali shows how awkward this game was.
Jali, a former Sundowns midfielder who joined Swallows alongside former Sundowns assistant coach Steve Komphela during the off-season, was judged by referee Cedric Muvhali to have posed grave danger to Teboho Mokoena's leg when they clashed in the middle of the park in the 7th minute.
Sundowns had 72% of the ball in the first half, but it came to nothing when one looks at how Rulani Mokwena's side wasted opportunity after opportunity.
Marcelo Allende, Mokoena, Neo Maema, Themba Zwane and Aubrey Modiba lacked their usual accuracy and sharpness in feeding strikers Thapelo Maseko and Lucas Ribeiro Costa.
Brandon Peterson howler gifts Sundowns win over Chiefs
Swallows, on the other hand, relied on the counter after losing Jali and the result of that was the visitors having no shot on target in the first 45 minutes as all they were concerned about was stopping Sundowns from opening the score.
Swallows, however, didn’t have to do much defending as Sundowns players often ruined their chances without anyone challenging them.
The game turned for the better in the second stanza as Sundowns started to play with more precision and direction. Zwane was the beneficiary of Sundowns' slick attack, this time fed by Costa to open the scoring just three minutes into the second stanza.
Maseko was also unlucky to see his low shot missing the Swallows net by a few inches as Sundowns continued to push for more goals after gaining the lead.
Immediately after that attempt Maseko was stretchered off the field injured, forcing Mokwena to bring on Lesiba Nku, a former Marumo Gallants player. Maseko's exit coincided with Sundowns taking their foot off the pedal.
There was just one team that attacked in this match. Swallows had no capacity nor idea on how to break away from their own half. Stats showed that Swallows only had one shot on target from three attempts the entire match.
That this happened in a cup tie is quite horrific for Komphela’s side which is yet to win a match in three attempts this season.
Seeing that Swallows posed no threat, Mokwena gave central defender Bathusi Aubaas a licence to join the attack when they had the ball. But in the end Sundowns failed to capitalise on their chances despite dominating in both halves.
Sundowns had 16 attempts and had only seven on target. That they scored only one goal will give Mokwena sleepless nights as he tries to figure out how they can turn their advantage into scoring more goals.
But having won all three of their matches in the 2023-2024 campaign Mokwena will sleep better than Komphela seeing his side is in the semifinals of this competition.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos