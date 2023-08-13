Edson Castillo powered Kaizer Chiefs to the semifinals of the MTN8 with a 2-1 win over Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Amakhosi came from behind to beat the Citizens and record a morale-boosting win having failed to defeat City in their previous five meetings.
The Venezuelan's goal, along with Ashley du Preez’ strike which cancelled out Marc van Heerden’s header for City, gave coach Molefi Ntseki his first win.
Chiefs came into this match with a lot of pressure. Not only had they lost their last game against Mamelodi Sundowns, but the club has also gone eight years without a trophy — an embarrassing situation for the country’s cup kings.
It wasn’t surprising then that Chiefs, who have looked unconvincing so far this season, started like a house on fire.
Amakhosi put City under the cosh with Du Preez's speed while the industrious Mduduzi Mdantsane provided the creativity.
But the Citizens gave as much as they got. Jaeden Rhodes tormented Sifiso Hlanti, so much so that the Chiefs’ left-back flirted with being sent off with his frustration getting the better of him.
Castillo hands Molefi Ntseki his first win at Chiefs to reach MTN8 last four
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
The Capetonians who made the trip to Athlone were thoroughly entertained in an open match between two heavyweights who backed their attacks to land a killer blow rather than be preoccupied with defending.
The hosts landed the first punch through Van Heerden, whose header six minutes before the half-hour mark unsettled Amakhosi.
Khanyisa Mayo came close to putting daylight between City and Chiefs, but the joint top goalscorer of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership wasn’t wearing his scoring boots.
Having seen one of this season’s chances of ending their trophy drought flash before their eyes, Chiefs responded with force. The deadly Du Preez equalised for Chiefs after a brilliant solo run that he finished by slipping the ball in between the legs of City’s keeper Darren Keet.
Molefi Ntseki confident great things are on the horizon for Kaizer Chiefs
The goals intensified this contest with a spot in the last four of the country’s richest cup competition up for grabs. Ntseki showed his hand when he made a double change to bring in Ranga Chivaviro and Christian Saile just after the hour mark.
Saile delivered, whipping an inviting cross that was finished by Castillo in the third minute of the referee’s optional time with the match looking like it was headed for extra time.
Chiefs’ supporters wildly celebrated the goal and the win — especially with the country’s other two big teams having cruised to the last four.
It was a hard fought win for Chiefs who slugged it out in a big test against one of the toughest teams to break down. The Citizens, who had won their first two games, came into this tie without having conceded a goal this season.
Amakhosi not only scored two against City, but they handed them their first defeat and showed glimpses of the fight and character that Ntseki has been saying he wants to see from his players.
