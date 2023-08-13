There was an outpouring of support from ardent South African rugby fans who converged on Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday to bid the Springboks farewell as they departed for France to compete in the Rugby World Cup.
The team's mission: to defend their hard-won trophy on the global stage. With fervent cheers and heartfelt well-wishes, dedicated fans sent the team off with a display of unity and hope.
IN PICS | Rousing send-off for Springboks as they depart for Rugby World Cup
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
