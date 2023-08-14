Chiefs sent scouts to Venezuela: Ntseki on how Amakhosi found Castillo

Edson Castillo’s rapid adjustment to South African football and influence for Kaizer Chiefs continued to impress as he capped a storming performance with a 94th-minute winner to earn his new club a 2-1 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Cape Town City on Sunday.

Coach Molefi Ntseki was able to savour not just his first win in his third official match, but also a rare show of muscle from Amakhosi’s starting XI and newfound depth off the bench as they earned a hard-fought win against quality opposition in a thriller at Athlone Stadium.

Ntseki was asked how Chiefs sourced Venezuela international Castillo, who led a fighting display at Athlone Stadium, where Ashley du Preez and ex-City star Mduduzi Mdantsane impressed as starters and Christian Saile, Tebogo Potsane and Ranga Chivaviro provided impetus off the bench.

The coach said the need for a strong, physical midfield player with good distribution was identified in Chiefs' audit on the balance in their squad at the end of last season.