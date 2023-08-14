PSG agree deal to sell Brazilian Neymar to Saudi club Al Hilal — report

Paris St-Germain have agreed a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal for the sale of Brazilian forward Neymar with the deal subject to the player completing his medical, the BBC reported on Monday.

The BBC reported the transfer fee to be about €90m (R1.87bn) plus add-ons.

Neymar, who joined PSG in 2017 from Spanish club Barcelona for a world record transfer fee of €222m, missed PSG's Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on Saturday due to a viral infection.

The Brazilian was contracted to stay in the French capital until 2025 and has 118 goals in 173 appearances, capturing numerous trophies including five Ligue 1 titles.