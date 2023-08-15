×

Sport

Mosele earns Chippa draw against Pirates

By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 15 August 2023
Zakhele Lepasa of Orlando Pirates and Goodman Mosele of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 15, 2023 in Gqeberha
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Chippa United came from 1-0 down to earn a share of the spoils against Orlando Pirates in their DStv Premiership fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 1-1 scoreline saw Chippa score their first goal of the season after two goalless draws against Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy.

It also saw the Gqeberha side concede their first goal of the season in their third draw.

Though the Chilli Boys had multiple chances to take the lead and even go as far as winning the game, coach Morgan Mammila will sleep peacefully tonight after securing a point against a high-flying Pirates side.

Bandile Shandu opened the scoring in the first half, sliding the ball home from a swift cross.

But a superb goal from Pirates loanee Goodman Mosele, who swivelled and blasted home a strong diagonal shot, denied Pirates taking home all three points.

Chippa next play Mamelodi Sundowns in Gqeberha on Saturday.

HeraldLIVE

 

