Poswa’s fairy-tale rise continues as he signs with WP
Selborne star believes move will help him achieve Junior Springboks goal
Border and SA Schools A star Zuko Poswa’s success on the rugby field has seen the lock signing for Western Province for next season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.