East London judoka Sutherland takes officiating role
Donald won gold in his last senior division appearance at the Commonwealth judo championships in Gqeberha
East London veteran judoka Donald Sutherland has decided to shift up a rank, from competing in the senior division to the master’s category, which qualifies him to be a technical official. ..
