Boks crush Wales as they continue to gear up for the World Cup

This time the Principality Stadium was not bathed in the artificial light that routinely beams down from its roof.

Instead, it was left open and it allowed the Springboks to bask in the Welsh sun and run out to a 52-16 victory.

Metaphorically, speaking it was perhaps the perfect platform for captain Siya Kolisi, prop Ox Nche and scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse to emerge from the shadow injury had placed them under.

They all played their part as the ruthless World Champions, looked like a team befitting that title.

It has to be said, however, this was a Wales team that had a paucity of caps, and perhaps more telling cool heads it could fit.

Dan Biggar, Liam Williams and Alex Cuthbert were all missing and it meant the home team's backline only had 39 Tests caps between them.