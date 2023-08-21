Halftime pep talk sparks Border U21 into action
Bulldogs surge ahead in second stanza to run out 49-19 winners over SWD
A strong pep talk at the break resulted in Border U21 staging a remarkable second half to claim a 49-19 victory against SWD U21 in their SA Rugby U21 Shield clash at Police Park in East London at the weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.