New 100m champ Lyles trying to fill the Bolt-hole on and off the track

Since his retirement in 2017, athletics has routinely asked “where is the new Usain Bolt?” but newly-minted world 100m champion Noah Lyles is doing his best on and off the track to bring his sport firmly into the public limelight.

The double world 200m champion claimed the 100m title with a personal best 9.83 at the IAAF World Championships in Budapest on Sunday, backing up his prediction of glory, if not quite the predicted 9.65 time. He will now seek to become the first man since Bolt to do the world sprint double.

His achievements are being followed by the latest “behind the scenes” documentary and Lyles, 26, is proud to be doing his bit for a sport that, in the US in particular, has to fight tooth and nail for attention.

“I believe track and field needs to market itself better, it needs to be fun,” Lyles said after his victory, the fourth in a row in the event for the US.

“It's easy to market me, I'm out there, but there are other stories, other approaches. I feel we have everything you need in track and that needs to be told better.