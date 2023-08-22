×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

No Eastern Cape teams in CSA’s new women’s pro league

By SPORTS STAFF - 22 August 2023
CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki
BRIGHT FUTURE: CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki
Image: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACK/BACKPAGEPIX

The Eastern Cape missed the boat when Cricket SA launched its Professional Domestic Womens League at Freedom Park in Tshwane late on Tuesday afternoon.

There was no space for Eastern Province or Border sides as the national body named the six teams to compete in the leagues inaugural edition.

The teams announced were the Titans, Lions, Dolphins, SWD Badgers, Free State and Western Province.

The CSA Professional Domestic Women’s League, sponsored to the tune of R15m over three years by the department of sports, arts & culture, will comprise two main tournaments; the CSA Womens One Day Cup and CSA Womens T20 Challenge.

The womens structure is set to undergo significant changes.

The number of permanent contracts in the “Top Six” Division 1 will be raised from six to 11 players per team.

Additionally, there will be an improved and permanent coaching set-up consisting of a head coach and an assistant coach as well as a centralised system for physiotherapists and strength and conditioning coaches attending to each team.

To further boost motivation among players and competing teams in the first division, CSA has introduced a combined prize money pot for the respective winners of the upcoming campaign.

CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said: “We are thrilled to unveil the Professional Womens Cricket League, an initiative that celebrates the remarkable achievements of our national womens cricket team and paves the way for an even brighter future.

“The professionalisation of the womens domestic structure aims to elevate the womens cricketing landscape by providing a platform for local talent to shine, fostering a culture of sporting excellence while inspiring the next generation of players.

“With the success of SA cricket on the global stage, we believe this will be a stepping stone for local talent, creating an environment that fosters growth, resilience, and a deep love for the sport.”

“Professionalising the womens domestic structure has been met with enthusiasm from fans, players, and sponsors alike.

“We call on brands to continue showing their support for womens cricket, recognising the leagues potential to redefine the narrative about women in sports in the country.” — Additional reporting by CSA Corporate Communications

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”