No Eastern Cape teams in CSA’s new women’s pro league

The Eastern Cape missed the boat when Cricket SA launched its Professional Domestic Women’s League at Freedom Park in Tshwane late on Tuesday afternoon.
There was no space for Eastern Province or Border sides as the national body named the six teams to compete in the league’s inaugural edition.
The teams announced were the Titans, Lions, Dolphins, SWD Badgers, Free State and Western Province.
The CSA Professional Domestic Women’s League, sponsored to the tune of R15m over three years by the department of sports, arts & culture, will comprise two main tournaments; the CSA Women’s One Day Cup and CSA Women’s T20 Challenge.
The women’s structure is set to undergo significant changes.
The number of permanent contracts in the “Top Six” Division 1 will be raised from six to 11 players per team.
Additionally, there will be an improved and permanent coaching set-up consisting of a head coach and an assistant coach as well as a centralised system for physiotherapists and strength and conditioning coaches attending to each team.
To further boost motivation among players and competing teams in the first division, CSA has introduced a combined prize money pot for the respective winners of the upcoming campaign.
CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said: “We are thrilled to unveil the Professional Women’s Cricket League, an initiative that celebrates the remarkable achievements of our national women’s cricket team and paves the way for an even brighter future.
“The professionalisation of the women’s domestic structure aims to elevate the women’s cricketing landscape by providing a platform for local talent to shine, fostering a culture of sporting excellence while inspiring the next generation of players.
“With the success of SA cricket on the global stage, we believe this will be a stepping stone for local talent, creating an environment that fosters growth, resilience, and a deep love for the sport.”
“Professionalising the women’s domestic structure has been met with enthusiasm from fans, players, and sponsors alike.
“We call on brands to continue showing their support for women’s cricket, recognising the league’s potential to redefine the narrative about women in sports in the country.” — Additional reporting by CSA Corporate Communications
No Eastern Cape teams in CSA’s new women’s pro league
Image: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACK/BACKPAGEPIX
