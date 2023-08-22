×

Sport

PSL confirms venues and dates for MTN8 semifinals

22 August 2023
Sazi Hadebe
Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates celebrate after winning the 2022 MTN8 final against AmaZulu at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Tuesday confirmed the dates and venues of the two-legged MTN8 semifinals.

Beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs host Mamelodi Sundowns in their first leg at 3pm at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium on September 2.

Stellenbosch FC host Orlando Pirates at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on September 3. 

Sundowns, who have already beaten Amakhosi 2-1 in the DStv Premiership this season, host the decisive second leg on September 23 at Pretoria's Lucas Moripe Stadium (3pm).

Pirates, the defending MTN8 champions, host Stellies at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg in their second leg on September 24 (3pm). 

The away goal rule will apply to the semifinals.

MTN8 semifinal fixtures

First legs

Saturday, September 2: Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns, FNB Stadium (3pm)

Sunday, September 3: Stellenbosch FC v Orlando Pirates, Athlone Stadium (3pm)

Second legs

Saturday, September 23: Mamelodi Sundowns v Kaizer Chiefs, Lucas Moripe Stadium (3pm)

Sunday, September 24: Orlando Pirates v Stellenbosch FC, Orlando Stadium (3pm)

