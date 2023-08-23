“Internationally, I look up to players such as Virgil van Dijk, William Saliba and Sergio Ramos. I have a lot of players I look up to — these are just a few that stand out for me.”
‘European material’: SuperSport starlet Okon, 18, shocked at Bafana call
Sports reporter
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
It's all still a bit of a blur for emerging SuperSport United starlet and defender Ime Okon, but he is taking seismic events unfolding in his career in his stride.
The hugely promising 18-year-old is in a state of shock after he was included in Bafana Bafana’s 36-man preliminary squad for next month’s friendlies against Namibia and Democratic Republic of Congo by coach Hugo Broos.
Okon has been one of the early season standout performers for SuperSport with two appearances in the DStv Premiership against Richards Bay and AmaZulu and one in the MTN8 against Stellenbosch.
He missed the third league match against Cape Town City because of a hand injury, but his early three outings were enough for Broos to notice the teenager and call him up to the national team.
Asked to reflect on the events of the past 24 hours, Okon told TimesLIVE he was at a hair salon when a teammate alerted him that he had been called up to the national team, and the news came as a shock.
“I was cutting my hair when [teenage SuperSport teammate] Neo Rapoo sent me the list of players selected and it was am amazing feeling,” said Okon, who was born in Johannesburg to a South African mother and Nigerian father.
“I didn’t expect it to happen so early in my career. It came as a complete shock that I had been selected for the Bafana provisional squad.”
Before joining SuperSport, Okon was groomed at Randburg FC in Johannesburg, one of the biggest amateur clubs in membership in South Africa. He paid tribute to the coaches and players there who contributed to his development.
“I don’t have words to thank them at Randburg FC. I appreciate what they did for me. They helped me get to where I am today by laying a solid foundation.”
Okon said he has been influenced by many local and international players.
“Locally, I look up to Thulani ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo, Rivaldo Coetzee, Siyanda Xulu, who has come back from Europe with lots of knowledge, and Mothobi Mvala.
“Internationally, I look up to players such as Virgil van Dijk, William Saliba and Sergio Ramos. I have a lot of players I look up to — these are just a few that stand out for me.”
His former coach and mentor at Randburg FC, 1980s Durban City and Wits University striking legend Kevin Mudie, said the club is proud of Okon's burgeoning career.
“He joined us when he was 14 years old and he was with us for about five to or six years. We immediately saw there was potential in him but there was still a lot of work to be done,” said Mudie, who also played for AmaZulu and PG Rangers.
“He comes from a humble background and because of that he has unbelievable humility and his attitude to be successful was unbelievable.
“It didn’t matter what time we were leaving for games, he would make sure he was there on time.
“He is a wonderful kid. It is because if his attitude that he has been able to achieve what he has so early in his career and I have no doubt he is going to scale even higher heights.
“I heard [SuperSport] coach Gavin Hunt saying he is European material. He is a wonderful boy, it was a pleasure to train him. I coached him for a few years with the other coaches at the club.
“We are extremely proud, even if he doesn’t make the final squad we will be happy because he is being recognised for his hard work.”
