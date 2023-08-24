CSA missed a trick by excluding Eastern Cape — Ramela
Our women should have been given chance in new professional cricket league, says Border Cricket CEO
Border Cricket CEO Omphile Ramela says Cricket SA missed an opportunity to produce and broaden their pool of black women players when they excluded Border and Eastern Province from the top flight of their newly launched Professional Domestic Women’s League. ..
