Athletics
Akani Simbine powers SA relay team into final for a final sprint medal push
Sports reporter
Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images
South Africa still has a shot at a sprint medal at the world championships in Budapest after Akani Simbine powered the men’s 4x100m relay team into the final on Friday.
The South Africans clocked 37.72 in their evening heat as they finished second behind Olympic champions Italy in 37.65, the fastest time of the night. Britain were third in 38.01.
The US won the other heat in 37.67 with Jamaica second in 37.68 and Japan third in 37.71.
South Africa may be seeded fifth overall for Saturday’s final, but only seven-hundredths of a second separate them from the pacesetting Italians.
Shaun Maswanganyi started the relay for Mzansi, handing over to Benji Richardson who passed the baton to Clarence Munyai. Simbine, who was disqualified from the 100m semifinals, looked lethal in his regular anchor position, making up ground against the Italians.
The Americans are likely to make substantial changes to their team, with sprint king Noah Lyles a certainty to anchor his team. The British will surely bring in Zharnel Hughes while Jamaica have the option of drafting in Andrew Hudson.
The South Africans have Luxolo Adams and Sinesipho Dambile on the sidelines as options.
In the men’s javelin qualifying in the morning Douw Smit finished with a best of 75.03m.
